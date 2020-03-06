Whistleblower petitions ICPC over alleged N500m contract scam at ARCN

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

A whistleblower has petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, against the Acting Executive Secretary of the Agriculture Research Council of Nigeria, ARCN, Garba Hamidu Sharubutu, who was the Provost of Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Vom in Plateau, over alleged contract scam to the tune of N500 million.

The petition, which is obtained by Newsdiaryonline, is contained in a letter by Dolce Marina Solicitors, lawyers to the petitioner, signed by Barrister Ody Ajike, Esq, dated 25 February 2020 and addressed to the Chairman of the Commission, also included Mohammed Ladan Isa, C.A.H Consultancy limited and DVC Multi Ventures Limited.

The Executive Secretary, in a telephone interview, debunked the allegation, saying that the company was registered by the College to serve as consultancy outfit for internally generated revenue, IGR.

According to the whistleblower, he paid to verify at the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, that C.A.H. Consultancy Limited “was registered on December 29 2015 (with RC 1307179), at the Corporate Affairs Commission, Abuja with three subscribers and directors namely: Prof. Hamidu Garba Sharubutu with telephone number 08036444451, 40% equity; Olawuyi Sunday A with telephone number 08053741624, 30% equity; and Alhaji Mohammed Ladan Isa with telephone number 08037002023, 30% equity.”

The petitioner alleged that the Executive Secretary violated procurement laws by awarding contracts to companies he allegedly owns or has economic interest.

According to him, the petition is predicated “in good faith…and framed on the touch stone of complying with the objective principles of State policy as enshrined in the 1999 constitution (as amended) and overall policy of government.”

The allegations by the whistleblower include but not limited to the following:

1. Sharubutu allegedly awarded contract for Capacity Development for Community Based Meat and Butcher Inspectors at Yamaltu Deba, Gombe state at the sum of N25 million, in December 2017

2. Allegedly awarded contract for the provision of grants for fish farming in Langa Langa, Nasarawa State at the cost of N2.5 million in October 2018

3. He further allege that a contract to provide grants for film production to youths in Khana/Gokana federal constituency at N49,923,077 as well as similar contract in Okirika and Ogu-Bola local government area of Rivers in the same sum of N49,923,077 all in November 2018

4. That he allegedly awarded contract of N24,108,457.60 for rehabilitation of the College library and laboratories in January 2019 before he left the college as Provost.

5. On January 11, 2019, Sharubutu was also alleged to have awarded contract for the purchase of fertilizers to the tune of N15 million for farmers in Lere federal constituency.

6. He also alleged that after he assumed office as Acting Executive Secretary at ARCN, he awarded two contracts worth N49.5 million each on December 2019

7. Sharubutu was also alleged to have awarded a contract to train women and youths at Ahoada, Rivers at the cost of N49.5 million and another contract for grants to women for livestock farming at same place for N49.5 million.

According to the petition, these contracts were awarded to self because he has stake in the companies.

The whistleblower called on the ICPC to conduct thorough investigation, especially of all the allegations made against Sharubutu within the periods stated in the petition. He also appealed to President Muhammed Buhari to prevail on the minister for agriculture, to suspend Sharubutu so that he would not tamper with the investigations.

However, in the said exclusive telephone interview with Newsdiaryonline, Sharubutu denied the allegations, saying that C.A.H. Consultancy Limited is a consultancy firm, registered by the Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology to generate revenue, internally.

“C.A.H. Consultancy Limited is a consultancy firm, which was registered by the Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology to enhance internal revenue generation. To register such an outfit, some people must serve as directors or subscribers and as a head of the College, I was one of the subscribers.

“Monies generated by the College through the consultancy outfit was used for running the activities of the College. No ten Kobo went to my pocket. I have all documents to prove this.

“After I was appointed as Acting Executive Secretary, I resigned and asked that my name be removed as a subscriber, which was done,” Sharubutu told Newsdiaryonline.