Wherever Kwankwaso goes, we follow – Yusuf vows

By Aminu Garko



Gov.Abba Yusuf of Kano State has reaffirmed his commitment to supporting Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso’s political decisions.

Yusuf pledged to follow Kwankwaso’s political lead, stating, “wherever he goes politically, his supporters will follow.”

The Governor made this declaration while addressing 484 local government Councillors from the 44 Local government areas at the Government House on Sunday.

Yusuf also dismissed the allegations made by Baffa Bichi,former Secretary to the State Government labeling him as ‘a shameless liar’, describing the claims as false and laughable.

The governor particularly refuted the claim that Kwankwaso receives N2 billion monthly from the Kano State Government, describing the allegation as “the height of political desperation and dishonesty.”

Yusuf praised Kwankwaso as “one of the purest and most selfless individuals in Kano,” stating that he has never demanded any funds from the administration or interfered with government’s finances.

The governor questioned Bichi’s timing and motive, stating that he served in the government for over a year without raising concerns, adding, “he is only speaking out after his dismissal due to poor performance.”

Yusuf criticised Bichi for lacking integrity, suggesting, “he should have spoken out while still in office if he had genuine concerns.

“You were in this government for more than a year, If you had any integrity, you would have spoken out while still in office.

“But you chose silence until you were sent parking. That exposes your real motive.”

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to transparency and good governance.

Yusuf also urged the people of the state to disregard what he described as ”the noise of bitter politicians who have lost relevance.” ( NAN) ( www.nannews.ng)