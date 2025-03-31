Where Is the System? Even Fools Set Goals, By Osmund Agbo

Like many other “bothers” (our corrupted version of “brother”), I receive countless requests for financial assistance daily, relatives, friends, and even total strangers. These pleas have become woven into our social fabric, something we’ve come to expect, even in times of economic stability. But in these recent years of Baba Go-Slow and T-Pain, Nigerians are barely surviving, crawling on their feet, unsure where their next meal will come from.

Their stories are painfully familiar, university graduates roaming the streets for years, unable to find work, desperate for help to start a business. But the latest twist is even more troubling: many now recount how they borrowed money to bribe powerful Ogas in government institutions who promised them jobs that never materialized. Instead of employment, they are left drowning in debt and shattered dreams. I have heard heart-wrenching tales, but that’s a discussion for another day.

Make no mistake, there’s no doubt that many genuinely need help. The real question, however, is how to help. Time and time again, when I ask what they plan to do with the money they’re requesting, their answers are startlingly vague. Almost always, it’s, “I will figure it out once I get the money.” Only a handful can articulate a clear, actionable plan. I often have to restrain myself from laughing, some responses are so far from practical that reacting otherwise would be awkward.

But let me tell you a story. In fact, two stories.

Story 1:

In the late 1990s, Apple Inc. was on life support. After Steve Jobs was ousted in the mid-1980s, the company spiraled into failure after failure. Their products underperformed, their stock price plummeted, and bankruptcy loomed. By the time Jobs returned in 1997, it was clear that Apple needed more than just another great idea, it needed a complete overhaul.

Jobs didn’t just set big goals for Apple. He built a system. He realized that Apple’s failures weren’t simply due to bad products; they stemmed from how the company operated. He restructured product development, streamlined marketing, and optimized distribution. Instead of spreading resources thin across multiple products, he simplified Apple’s focus to a few, but ensured they were exceptional.

He also created an internal culture that valued innovation, seamless hardware-software integration, and efficiency in the supply chain. Every product whether the iPod, iPhone, or MacBook was designed not just to be revolutionary, but to fit within a well-oiled system that guaranteed success.

The result? Apple didn’t just hope to become profitable. It built a system that made profitability inevitable. It went from near-collapse to becoming the most valuable company in the world.

Story 2:

Chukwudi and Emeka both dreamed of becoming successful businessmen, but their paths were vastly different.

Chukwudi, after finishing secondary school, joined the Igba-Boi apprenticeship system. For years, he trained under a seasoned trader, learning by doing—handling customers, managing inventory, negotiating deals, and navigating the unpredictable realities of business. By the time his master settled him with capital, he wasn’t just starting a business; he was stepping into a system he had already mastered.

Emeka, on the other hand, went the university route, earning a prestigious business degree. He studied financial models, marketing theories, and case studies of Fortune 500 companies. But when he graduated and launched his business, he struggled. He had knowledge, but no system, no practical experience dealing with suppliers, handling difficult customers, or adapting to sudden market changes.

Within a few years, Chukwudi’s business was thriving, while Emeka struggled to stay afloat.

Why? Because Chukwudi had spent years inside a working system before starting on his own. Emeka, despite his degree, was still trying to build his system from scratch.

There’s a reason the Igba-Boi apprenticeship model has produced more millionaires than even Ivy League business schools. A business degree teaches theories, but Igba-Boiteaches real-world systems—how to negotiate, handle tough customers, adapt to market shifts, and manage money in a way that guarantees profit.

While business school graduates often spend years figuring out what works, an Igba-Boiapprentice starts with a tested and proven system—connections to suppliers, a network of trusted customers, and practical business survival skills.

Nigeria is full of young people brimming with ambition, but most lack the structure to turn their dreams into reality. Many believe that their only obstacle is a lack of capital, but history has repeatedly shown that money alone does not create success. Without a system in place, even the largest financial assistance will be squandered.

A few years ago, during a youth empowerment initiative, we required applicants to either have an existing business/trade or present an actionable business plan. Those without either weren’t even considered. The reason was simple—lack of capital isn’t the biggest barrier to success; lack of planning and execution is.

We’ve seen countless cases where individuals receive grants or startup funds, only to fail due to poor planning and lack of structure. On the other hand, when someone already has a working system, even a small financial boost can yield exponential results. A trader who understands inventory management, marketing, and customer relations will maximize every naira given, while someone without these fundamentals is far more likely to fail.

Nigeria’s youth don’t just need financial handouts. They need mentorship, skill-building programs, structured routines, and accountability systems. Any financial assistance should be tied to proven structures that ensure sustainability and long-term success.

If we truly want to empower the next generation, we must shift the focus from just giving money to building systems. Because at the end of the day, you don’t rise to the level of your goals, you fall to the level of your systems.

Follow Us On WhatsApp