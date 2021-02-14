A former Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Abdalla Uba Adamu, has revealed where he is going to be located after his five-year sojourn in Abuja.

Adamu, a Professor of Science Education and Media and Cultural Communication, ended his single-term tenure as VC of NOUN on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Speculations were ripe that he was going back to his former place of work, Bayero University, Kano.

However, the 65-year-old professor has revealed that he has taken a sabbatical appointment as visiting professor at Kaduna State University (KASU), Kaduna, where he will stay for a year.

Writing in a Telegram chat group two days after he handed over the baton to his successor at NOUN, Adamu said: “It gives me great pleasure to let you know that I handed over the leadership of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) to a newly elected Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olufemi Peters.

“I am now enroute to my hometown, the funky town of Kano, where I will moor my ship for two weeks before sailing again to Kaduna State University (KASU) on 1st March 2021 as a Sabbatical Visitor.

“I am looking forward to meeting wonderful colleagues and fans (serious!) in that great fabulous university. The Sabbatical will last a year, inshaa Allah, and end February 29, 2022, when I go back to BUK normal.”

He used the opportunity to thank all his friends, “both known and unknown, well-wishers and colleagues who, in one way or other, supported my tenure through prayers, well-wishes and publicity.”

He added: “I was truly blessed as the only Vice-Chancellor in Nigerian (education) system with massive array of publicity tools at his beckoning.

“The massive publicity given to my tenure and exit is unparalleled in the history of the country. There were 12 of us who handed their Universities to new Vice-Chancellors between 10th and 11th February 2021 — but the mediascape was NOUN, NOUN, NOUN all the way!

“Thank you, thank you, thank you. I deeply appreciate your love and concern. May Allah (SWT) reward each and everyone of you.”