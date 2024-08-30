“When Wolves Cry” premieres in FCT 

“When Wolves Cry”, a movie on the dangers of fake news, has premiered in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

By Joshua Olomu

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that filmmakers, actors, government functionaries and the diplomatic community were present at the exclusive premiere of the movie on Thursday at the UN House in Abuja.

The movie is a production of 2ET Media Network, produced and directed by Emmanuel Eyaba, award-winning Nollywood filmmaker.

The star-studded film is acted in English and French languages and fully subtitled in English, featuring seasoned actors from four countries including Nigeria, Cameroun, Benin Republic and Togo.

Some of the cast include Francis Duru, Steve Eboh, Sydney Diala, Happy Julian, MC Mbakara, Alex Nwankwo and ace Cameroonian actress, Syndy Emade, among others.

“When Wolves Cry” is centered around an intriguing fake news story that almost pushed the government of Cameroun and Nigeria to war after a diplomatic tit-for-tat.

The plot is on Raymond Chukwudi (Ray C), a handsome actor who is looking out for a big break in his acting career.

Ray C is involved in series of allegations, including a rape case, and the ripples of drama that follow is what makes “When Wolves Cry” an intriguing blockbuster to watch.

Eyaba, also the Chairman, Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN) Abuja chapter, said the project was conceived out of his passion to produce advocacy films that addressed societal ills.

“When Wolves Cry is actually a Pan African project in the sense that it featured actors from four different countries of Africa.

“Governments and institutions have consistently called for increased awareness on the dangers of fake new because of its negative effect on society.

“To puncture the spread of fake news, we plan to screen the movie in the biggest film festivals and cinemas, as well as tertiary and secondary schools across Nigeria,” he said.

Representatives of government institutions, including the Nigerian Police, National Lottery Trust Fund, as well as the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and UNESCO gave their goodwill messages at the event.

In his keynote address, Dr Ike Neliaku, President of NIPR, commended the producers of the film for championing the campaign against fake news.

He noted that fake news was a major threat to national unity and security, and therefore, called for concerted efforts in tackling the menace.

“The time to fight fake news has come, and first, there must be a multi-stakeholders collaboration because one person cannot do it.

“Secondly, government at all levels should develop and enforce policies and regulations to promote responsible communication, while ensuring freedom of expression.

“There must also be a deliberate investment in capacity building and education for communicators, educators, journalists, community leaders and other stakeholder,” he said.

Earlier, in his remarks, Abdourahamane Diallo, Head of Office and Country Representative of UNESCO in Nigeria, who hosted the event, commended 2ET Media Network for the project.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate 2ET Media on the great work done on “When Wolves Cry” as well as on other projects you have undertaken.

“These are part of your efforts to promote and develop the abundance of talent in Nigeria’s cultural and creative industrial sector.

“It is also noteworthy to mention at this point the social awareness messages in your productions, exemplified by the attention paid to fake news as a major theme in When Wolves Cry.

“Let me also assure you of UNESCO’s readiness to continue accompanying you in achieving the objectives you have set for yourselves,” he said.(NAN)