When Ortom led Suswam, Moro to end Bonta/Ukpute boundary dispute

By Nathaniel Ikyur

One of Samuel Ortom’s major headaches since 2015 when he was sworn in as the fifth elected Governor of Benue State has been how to tackle insecurity in the state. This comes in different shades. And he has not left anyone in doubt about his commitment in this regard. But try as he did, pockets of communal crises continue to spring up in various communities across the state. And that is besides the sustained killings of innocent Benue citizens by Fulani herdsmen. Properties worth millions of naira have been destroyed from these crises.

For Bonta and Ukpute, the once quiet communities in Konshisha and Oju Local Government Areas who have lived happily for decades suddenly lost their serenity early 2020. It was a case of brothers waging war against brothers. This communal clashes between the two communities is over boundary demarcation.

To resolve the crisis, the Benue State government held series of meetings with leaders from both communities. The Deputy Governor, Engineer Benson Abounu who is the chairman of the Boundary Commission held meetings on July 1st and 15th, 2020. others while Governor Ortom held expanded security meetings with other stakeholders from both local governments with a view to reach amicable settlement. Considerable progress was been made and a final date fixed for all stakeholders to meet in the disputed areas on April 9th, 2021 to fully demarcate the boundary so that both communities could live in peace again. The boundary committee was to move into the disputed area.

That seems to have done little. On the eve of the final meeting for demarcation, Bonta Boys reportedly invaded Ukpute community. The armed group killed everything in sight and destroyed all houses. Survivors of the attack ran for their lives, leaving the community desolate.

Thereafter, two security meetings were held in Makurdi with leaders from both communities suing for peace. This was followed by sensitisation and advocacy including a novelty football match, which took place on August 15th, 2020 to cement the peace. This failed to yield the desired result.

On August 5th, 2021, the unexpected happened. The troops, under the Command of a Captain, were seized at a checkpoint mounted by Bonta Boys and taken into Konshisha forest where they were all brutally murdered, worsening the already fragile relationship between the Benue State Government and the federal government. The militia proceeded to burn all the eleven soldiers and their captain beyond recognition. They also took away the weapons and ammunition of the murdered soldiers.

Governor Ortom immediately summoned an expanded security council meeting. The anger of the federal government and the military high command was communicated. The federal government had to be assuaged. They demanded that all 12 weapons seized from the soldiers be returned. It was a marching order. Some of the leaders from Konshisha Local Government suspected to be complicit in the crises were suspended. In line with the demands by the military high command, the District Head of Iwar Nyam, Chief Unaha Koko, the acting kindred Head of Mbatoo, Chief Emmanuel Achirgbenda and the Vice Chairman of the Council, Hon Sam Kave as well as the councillor representing Mbagusa/Mbatsev a council ward, Mr Melanie Yang were all detained.

But on Monday, September 20, 2021, Governor Samuel Ortom was obviously tired of discussing this security crises in Makurdi. He took the dialogue to the crises zones. And he took along with him key stakeholders. They included the Deputy Governor, Engineer Benson Abounu, Senators Gabriel Suswam and Abba Moro representing Benue North East and Benue South Senatorial Districts respectively. Hon Herman Hembe and Hon Samson Okwu representing Konshisha/Vandeikya and Oju/Obi in the House of Representatives respectively. The two members representing the two disputed areas in the Benue State House of Assembly were also present. Traditional rulers and many more were on hand on both sides.

Governor Ortom asked the two communities to sheath their swords, saying “crises won’t solve this problem” and stressed that he will “not support crises. I will not support crises. This should end because it won’t amount to anything. It’s deliberate to move the meetings to the disputed communities. Steps have been taken to address the issues. If the two communities had listened to us, the crises wouldn’t have gone to this level. For today, we’re here to make peace. And for peace to reign, we must sheath our swords.”

While calling for support to security agencies, the Governor also warned the people of the area against attacking the security personnel, for in doing so, he said we’re are “attacking yourselves. In short, no one should be tempted to laying his hands on any of the security agencies.”

Senator Suswam towed the same line. The former Governor recalled the several meetings held in Makurdi to end the crises. According to him, “It is embarrassing for all of us. We must endeavour to accept peace to reign.”

Senator Abba Moro frowned at the dimensions the crises had taken, saying “The destruction is not acceptable. Innocent people killed. The only result from this is the further killing of our youths who are suffering the collateral damage of the crises.” Moro encouraged both communities to take advantage of the opportunity the government of Benue State offered them. In his words, “Please, accept this opportunity. For how long shall we continue fighting. Give us an opportunity to end this crises. Let us go from here and embrace the peace that the Governor has offered us. If you want me to speak for you, cease further crises.”

Tor Tiv, Professor James Ayatse was represented by the Tor Jerchira, HRH Clement Uganden; the Och’Idom, HRM Chief Elias Obekpa, Ad’Oju, Dr Daniel Ulegede and other traditional rulers wholeheartedly accepted peace. They also called for the deployment of security to the disputed area. This, they reasoned, will give confidence to the people.

Mrs Comfort Agogo, clutching fresh leaves as a sign of peace spoke in an emotion laden voice. She described as “disheartening”, the crises but prayed, “Let there be security in this land”. Mike Ube, a youth leader expressed optimism thus: “Let your coming today bring hope. We’ve gone through pains. Today, God will help us and lead you on this good path you’ve taken.” Rev Egbe Okpenge explained further, “What we have to do is forgiveness. Let us go for peace. When you have peace, you’ll be able to do more.”

By the time the Governor and his entourage were through talking, leaders from Bonta and Ukpute communities all agreed to end the lingering communal crisis between them. Both communities made their commitment to sheath their swords.

With excitement, Governor Ortom smiled, saying: “We’ve planted peace here. Peace will return to the two communities. There can be no gain in this kind of crises when you allow it to continue. Because crises brings hunger, poverty etc. We should also have the freedom to go to our farms.” And as I write, plans have been concluded to deploy security to the troubled area ro keep peace. Surely, Governor Ortom is succeeding in rebuilding among Benue communities.

Ikyur is the Principal Special Assistant on Media to the Executive Governor of Benue State

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...