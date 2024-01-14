When Death Strikes: Tribute to Malam Isa Gusau, By Dr. Sule Ya’u Sule

Gusau: It was one of the most difficult phone calls I had to make, afraid of the response that I may likely get. At the same time, I needed to calm my nervousness which was raised by someone on one of the platforms I belong to. The person posed a question asking for confirmation on the death of Malam Isa Gusau, the spokesperson of the Borno State Governor.

As the person picked up my call, I heard him crying, which without any explanation confirmed my fears. I became even more confused as tears rolled down my cheeks uncontrollably.

Before this moment, I was already getting worried when I noticed that his regular posts on the engagements of his principal Governor Zulum were no longer coming up. I had put calls after calls to him but none was going through. I concluded that he must be bogged down with official engagements.

I am a firm believer that death can come at any time without notice. But I was not prepared for this. Isa Gusau’s death caught me napping. There was no warning. How could I know? I lost control and wept for the loss of my dear friend. This is one death too many.

Isa Gusau was the perfect gentleman, a thorough professional, and someone who was very respectful to his seniors. He never called me by my name, he always addressed me as OGA SIR.

I had many engagements with him both professionally and otherwise, especially while he was pursuing his Master’s Degree in the UK. I am one of those he interviewed for his thesis.

Any time there was a new Maiduguri Zanna cap design in fashion, he would get one and send it to me.

I will sorely miss this gentleman whom I held in high esteem. May Allah join us in Aljannah Firdausi. Malam Isa Gusau touched so many lives during his stay in this sinful world, Allah will surely reward him with the best of rewards.

Allahumma Agfirhu Warhamhu, Warhammna Baadahu.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

