Wheat farmers in Bauchi applaud FG’s anchor borrowers programme

Dry Season Wheat Farmers in Bauchi State, on Thursday applauded the Federal Government’s Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) intervention in their farming activities.

A cross session of the wheat farmers who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said the programme had made dry season farming more easier and with expectation of bumper harvests.

NAN reports that the Anchor Borrower Programme is a component of the Federal Government’s agriculture programmes aimed at encouraging food productivity implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Some of the wheat farmers explained that the support received from the programme had boosted wheat production in the state.

Alhaji Alhasan Samaila, District Head of Warji and Chairman of Wheat Farmers Association in Warji Local Government Area (LGA) said the programme was widely accepted because of its enormous advantages.

“We are encouraged by the FG Programme that provides us with assorted fertilisers, high-yielding seed varieties and chemicals as well as financial backing.

“In Warji community alone, we have 17 clusters of wheat farmers with 340 people growing on 340 hectares of land and expecting bumper harvest at the end of season,” he said.

On his part, Babangida Garba, treasurer of the association in Misau LGA, said 141 hectares of land were cultivated with 122 farmers working on the farm in 14 clusters.

“We are expecting to harvest 60 bags in each of the hectares looking at the hard work and how the crops steadily germinate without any problem,

“In spite of some constraints of delayed supply of inputs, the programme had given the farmers a new lease of life,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Alhaji Anas Umar, Chairman, Dry Season Farmers in Bauchi, hailed the Anchor Borrowers Programme in the state.

He said ”I am growing wheat in 10 hectares and we distributed fertilisers, sprayer machines, high yield seeds and herbicides among others to 1,800 farmers.”

He added that about 99 per cent of the farmers had planted, saying “the crops are growing and that gives us hope to have a good harvest of wheat in the state.”

Umar expressed his appreciation to the Federal Government and CBN for their inclusion in the ABP, promising that they would ensure its successful implementation.

In his remark, Mr Ibrahim Sadiq, the Coordinator of Wheat Farmers, Processors and Marketers’ Association of Nigeria (WFPMAN) lauded the ABP for supporting the farmers in the state.

“I saw the zeal in the farmers with the support of FG and their efforts. Most of the farms I have visited are very impressive with clear indications of getting a wheat pyramid.

“We are grateful to the Federal Government for remembering us and bringing this project to our rural dwellers.

“On our part, we will strive to ensure that the project is a success in our communities and pledge that we will not fail the FG and CBN.

“This is because the ABP has provided opportunities for many wheat farmers in Bauchi to access farm inputs easily,’’ he said. (NAN)

