WHD: Sen. Lawan urges FG to prioritise healthcare services

Sen. Ahmad Lawan (APC-Yobe North) has called on the Federal Government to prioritise health as a basic right of every Nigerian citizen.

This is contained in a message Lawan issued in Abuja to mark the World Health Day (WHD) 2024.

The WHD is a global health awareness day celebrated every year on April 7 to provide an opportunity to focus world attention on a health problem or issue that deserves special attention.

The theme for the 2024 WHD is ‘My health, my right’.

It was chosen to champion the right of everyone, everywhere to have access to quality health services, education, and information, as well as safe drinking water, clean air, good nutrition, quality housing, decent working and environmental conditions, and freedom from discrimination.

He described health as a fundamental human right that should be enjoyed by all individuals, irrespective of their background and socioeconomic status.

He said access to healthcare services and safe living conditions is necessary in maintaining good health and well-being.

Lawan advocated for healthcare systems and policies that promoted health equity, and initiatives that empowered individuals to take charge of their health.

“The WHD 2024, presents us with yet another opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to promoting the theme of this year’s campaign: “My Health, My Right.

“This year’s theme emphasises the importance of everyone’s right to access quality healthcare and to make informed decisions about their health.

“I believe that health is a fundamental human right that should be enjoyed by all individuals, regardless of their background or socioeconomic status.”

He said access to healthcare services, clean air, water, nutritious food, and safe living conditions were essential for maintaining good health and well-being.

“As we celebrate the world health day, I urge the Federal Government to continue to prioritise health as a basic human right.

“It is equally important for us to make investments in healthcare systems, policies that promote health equity, and initiatives that empower individuals to take charge of their own health.

“On this day, let us recommit ourselves to ensuring that everyone has access to the healthcare needed to thrive. Together, we can build a healthier, more equitable world for all.”

NAN reports that in a statement to mark the day, the World Health Organisation (WHO) noted that Africa had recorded some significant progress in its health sector, which is resulting in better health outcomes for the people.

According to the WHO, the number of new HIV infections dropped by 44 per cent and AIDS-related deaths by 55 per cent between 2011 and 2021.

Also, women’s life expectancy rose from 53 to 67 years between 2000 and 2020, while the maternal mortality ratio decreased by 33 per cent.

“With our member states, we have made significant progress in ensuring better health outcomes for our people over the past decade.

”More mothers and children are surviving today than before. From 2000 to 2020, the life expectancy of African women increased from 54 to 67 years; the maternal mortality ratio decreased by 33 per cent (from 788 to 531 maternal deaths per 100,000 lives), and the number of children dying before the age of 5 was reduced by 50 per cent from 2000 to 2017.

“Between 2011 and 2021, the number of new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths decreased by 44 per cent and 55 per cent, respectively, across Africa, and the number of TB deaths decreased by 26 per cent”, the WHO noted. (NAN)

By Kingsley Okoye