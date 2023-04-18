WHD: Group wants FG to use cultural diversity to enhance unity, patriotism

By Ikenna Osuoha

Save Our Heritage Initiative (SOHI), an Abuja based NGO, has called on the Federal Government and stakeholders to use cultural diversity to promote and enhance the unity of Nigerians.

Ms May Ikokwu, Chief Executive Officer of SOHI, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the occasion of the 2023 World Heritage Day in Abuja on Tuesday.

The theme of the day is : “Heritage Changes’’.

Ikokwu described culture as the totality of a people’s way of life which was exemplified in heritages.

She said that cultural diversity and heritage were essential tools necessary for national unity especially in countries like Nigeria.

“The goal of World Heritage Day is to raise awareness about the value of culture and heritage in the life of the people.

“Nigeria with her vast cultures and heritages like Osun groves, Idanre hills, Ogbunike cave, and others are vehicles for unity’’, she said.

Ikokwu who emphasised on the imperatives of using culture to unite people, said it focused on raising knowledge of community heritage, sensitivity and vulnerability as part of the endeavour to preserve it.

According to her, the goal of World Heritage Day was to bring people like Nigerians together to learn about each other’s culture, history and customs.

She called for improved communication between persons from different cultural backgrounds and for stronger coexistence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the UN set aside April 18 annually for commemoration of World Heritage Day. (NAN)