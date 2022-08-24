WHD 2022: Umar Farouq thanks PMB for reducing humanitarian challenges in Nigeria

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR for his efforts in ensuring that hardships arising as a result of humanitarian challenges are cushioned through various interventions.

The Minister gave the appreciation in Abuja on Monday during a review of commemorative activities to mark the 2022 World Humanitarian Day in Maiduguri Borno state.

She thanked the President for establishing the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, which has impacted millions of lives especially those of the poorest poor, the teeming youths, Persons with Disabilities and the vulnerable.

Minister Umar Farouq eulogized President Buhari for taking time out of his very busy schedule to celebrate with Aid workers and Humanitarian Actors who have laid their lives on the line to save others affected by insurgency, hunger and other humanitarian issues.

“We acknowledge the foresight of this Government under the able leadership of His Excellency, Mr. President in establishing the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development on 21st August 2019. The Ministry will serve as a legacy and testament to the commitment of His Excellency’s administration towards reducing poverty and mitigating humanitarian issues in the country.

“Mr. President, the Ministry and its staff, together with our stakeholders and the entire humanitarian community will all work assiduously and tirelessly to ensure that the vision you have for the coordination and efficient management of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development is realized”.

The Minister prayed for peace and stability in Nigeria which she said is the only antidote to reducing humanitarian challenges at home and abroad..

