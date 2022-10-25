WhatsApp disrupted in many countries

by Cecilia Odey

Mobile messenger service WhatsApp experienced widespread technical disruptions on Tuesday.

Users of the service in many countries reported on Twitter and other channels that they could no longer send messages.

In Germany, many also reported a breakdown of the WhatsApp platform on the portal Allestörungen.de, which collected

information on internet service breakdowns

.

The reason for the disruption in several countries was not known.

The service, which belongs to the Facebook group Meta and is widely used around the world, did not initially comment

on the outage. (dpa/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

