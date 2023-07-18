What I went through to become Governor–Adeleke

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has urged young people to be focus on their goals in life, noting that the deciding factor in achieving one’s dream is being determined.

Governor Adeleke gave the charge on Sunday in his remark at the Adeleke university convocation in Ede, Osun state, narrating the journey he endured to reach his current status as a governor in Nigeria.

The Governor who described education as a tool to propel people to become whatever they want to become in life, reminded the audience of how he went through challenges to be where he is today.

Holding on July 16, a date that marks one year that he won election as the leader of Osun State, Governor Adeleke pointed out the reasons that made him leave the shores of the country after he was robbed of the election he won on first ballot in 2018 before a violent rerun.

“Today marks a year since my election as the governor of Osun State,” recalling that “Four years before then, in 2018, I was rigged out and our mandate was stolen. I was subjected to the worst personality attacks and assaults in Osun political history.”

Speaking further, the Governor noted that “After a manipulated judicial process, I went on self-exile for two major reasons. Firstly, to escape the evil plot of enemies who were not satisfied with stealing the People’s mandate. Secondly, to complete my degree programmes especially as my educational qualifications dominated the 2018 campaigns.

“At my age then, I successfully re-enrolled and completed my degree programme. I am proud of that achievement and I thank my family and friends for their total support. I came back to re-contest in 2022 as a brand new graduate. The rest is now history,” he stressed.

Governor Adeleke said the lesson from achieving his goal of becoming governor was that there should never be barrier in educational pursuit, noting that “What we need is commitment and passion to succeed,” going on to remind the graduating students that “It is that passion and hardwork that put these beautiful academic gowns on you today. So go out and conquer the wider world.

“Be a good ambassador of this university in all post-school activities. You are blessed already by these attainments. Sky is no longer your limit.”

The Governor congratulated the management and staff of the Adeleke university for keeping the flag flying, showering encomium on the Chancellor of the school, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke for his vision and dedication, going on the add that “Ditto for my workaholic sister and mother, Chief (Mrs) Yeye Modupeola Adeleke-Sanni.”

