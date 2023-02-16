We’ve spent over N40b linking Oke-Ogun with other zones- Makinde

Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, has disclosed that his administration has spent up to N40 billion on the construction and reconstruction of different roads that link Oke Ogun to other zones of the state.

The governor, who stated this on Tuesday, during campaign visits to several communities in Iwajowa Local Government, also said that his administration will explore solid mineral potentials of communities in Iwajowa Local Government.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, on behalf of the Media Committee of the Governor ‘Seyi Makinde Campaign Council, indicated that the governor met with the League of Imams and Alfas, the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and non-indigenes in the Council.

At the separate meetings, the governor explained that his administration has been able to impact massively on the economy of the state by building infrastructure that targets the economic expansion agenda of the government and connecting all zones of the state.

Governor Makinde, who appreciated religious leaders for their prayers and support and for maintaining religious harmony since he became governor in 2019, said that part of his administration’s commitment to reducing infrastructure deficit under Omituntun 1.0 was the approval of the construction of Idiko Ile-Ijio Road and the partial reconstruction of Idiko Ile-Alaga Road.

He maintained that he has fulfilled his promises to the people of the state on education, poverty eradication and security in the last 44 months, saying that the state will witness more developments under Omituntun 2.0.

Governor Makinde equally urged residents of the local government to vote for him and his running mate, Barr. Abdulroheem Bayo Lawal in the March 11 governorship election, while also calling on them to vote Hon. Akinwale Akinwole and Hon. Najimdeen Oyedeji (Oshine), who are the PDP candidates for the Oyo North Senatorial District and Iseyin/Kajola/Iwajowa/Itesiwaju House of Representatives, seats respectively, in the February 25 election.

He also rallied the residents to vote for Hon. Ogunsola Oladapo as the member representing Iwajowa State Constituency in the Oyo State House of Assembly.

While speaking at the Iwere-Ile Central Mosque, venue of the meeting with Muslim leaders, Governor Makinde said: “I want to appreciate you for the support you have given to this administration. “Because of your support, we have not recorded any major religious crisis since 2019. This is due to the roles you have been playing. So, I really thank you for this gesture.

“I heard what the Chief Imam said, but let me say that it is not all the local governments in Oyo State that can get higher institution.

“I still inspected the one we are trying to put up at Iseyin. First, the amount we have invested into the institution at Iseyin is more than N5 billion. “We don’t want to promise what we will not do. So, it is not cheap. Your request has been noted, and at the slightest opportunity, I will consider Iwajowa Local Government.

“You also talked about road infrastructure. Yes, it is true but I want to tell you that the amount we have invested in Oke Ogun zone alone in terms of linking other zones is over N40 billion. Moniya-Iseyin was N10 billion. Oyo to Iseyin was also N10 billion. Iseyin to Ogbomoso is about N35 billion. The intra-zonal road we are doing from Saki-Ogboro-Igboho is about N8 billion. Meanwhile, the resources of the government is limited, but one of the routes that can make the economy of this zone to be integrated into the wider setup is the road from Ijio-Iwere-Alaga.

And all the roads we have been doing are of good quality.

“The ongoing complete reconstruction of the Ijio road to Idiko Ile to Alaga is about N1.3bn. Once they are done with that, under Omituntun 2.0, we can do complete overlay that can make it last for another 15 years. So, be patient with us please.”

The governor also used the opportunity to advise the Muslim Ummah not to allow anyone use religion to deceive them regarding the 2023 governorship election, noting that his administration has never and will never do anything against the wishes of the Muslim Ummah.

“In 2019, some people came to lie to you that my government will not allow usage of hijabs but, today, they are using it. “They also said I will return schools to the missionaries, which I did not do.

‘So, I won’t do anything against the wish of the Muslims. Don’t let them come and lie to you or use religious sentiment to divide us. My government will never discriminate against any religion.

“On the issue of Bank that you also said, CAN raised the same concern. But let me assure you that I will talk to a number of banks that can have their branches here to come, not only WEMA bank. And if they want the government to incentivise them, I will give it to them.

“I thank you for saying you will support me for second term. “But it is not only Makinde that is vying, please vote for other PDP candidates that are contesting for different offices under the PDP as well,” the governor added.

Earlier in their various remarks, the leadership of CAN and the Muslim clerics had commended the governor for his fairness to all religions and his people-oriented leadership in the last four years.

They equally promised to support his re-election bid.