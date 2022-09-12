We’ve seen remarkable improvement in fight against insecurity – Lawan

… demands prosecution of oil theft suspects

By Haruna Salami

As the Senate leadership met the service chiefs Monday in Abuja again, the Senate President Ahmad Lawan said the have seen remarkable difference in fighting insecurity between the last meeting and now.

Welcoming the security chiefs to the follow up meeting to the one held in August, which looked into the security situation in the country as at then, the Senate President said before the lawmakers went on their annual summer recess, they expressed so much concern with respect to the prevailing security situation so that together we can continue to fight this challenge in our country.

“I’m happy that after that meeting till today we’ve seen remarkable difference in the fight against insecurity in our country by the security agencies, and we are very proud of that”.

“We pray that this continue because we have seen the initiative and it is for us to finish the job. When Mr President spoke of ensuring that we return to normalcy by December 2022, I’m sure he had in mind what you have been doing recently.

“I believe that you, our Armed Forces and other security agencies have everything in terms of the morals and determination, even though we still have to give some other support. This meeting therefore is to review what has happened so far.

“While we fight the insecurity in the country, sometimes we capture bandits alive. Those who have made every effort to steal our oil at an industrial scale, I’m sure some of them may not be that lucky to escape.

“We want to see trials of people who are caught because when that happens, citizens will know that nobody, no matter how high that person is, can go scot free if he or she decides to get involved in this kind of criminal activities.

“Of course, I will appeal to our courts – judiciary – once we have cases like this, we must give expeditious consideration, because these are the issues that, today, are militating against our stability and even against our democracy.

“We lose so much of our oil. As at the last count, the report was that we export just little above 900,000 barrels. And that is just about 50 percent because it is supposed to be 1.8million barrels per day and that is halving our revenues and our resources for development.

“So I want to appeal to the judiciary to give a special consideration once a suspected oil thief is taking to Court. We must prosecute them. It is not enough to just take away whatever they have stolen and say go and sin no more.”

Lawan also appealed to the Security Chiefs to take them (law makers) into confidence during the closed door session.

“We are responsible people. There are things that we know are very sensitive but some things are treated better when we are on the same page so that we also don’t legislate blind folded or without the necessary background information.

“Where there are requests or requirements to enhance the capacity and the competence for Armed Forces and other security agencies, I think we should consider that as a priority as well,” the Senate President said.

In attendance were the Chief of Defence Staff and all the Service Chief, the Inspector General of Police, DG DSS, Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, DG NIA, Acting Comptroller General Immigration Service (represented by DCG, Visa and Residency Directorate).

The Senate team led by the Senate President included the Deputy Senate President, the Chief Whip, the Deputy Leader, Minority Whip, Deputy Minority Whip, Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy and Chairman Senate Committee on Police Affairs.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

