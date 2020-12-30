We’ve lost a valued friend: Buhari reacts to death of Professor Odekunle

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed utmost shock at the news of the demise of Professor Femi Odekunle, a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC.

According to a statement signed by Senior Special Assistant to the Presisent on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, the President described Professor Odekunle as valued friend and a towering intellectual giant with an impeccable knowledge of his chosen academic field, criminology and in such others as governance and administration.

“His death is very saddening,” said the President.

Buhari said further that, “His lasting contributions as well as his charisma, wit and sense of humor will be sorely missed by all us, his friends and associates.

“May the Almighty repose his soul.”