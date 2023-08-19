We’ve excellent relationship with Gov. Bago — Information Minister-designate

By Mohamned Baba Busu

The Minister-designate of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohamned Idris-Malagi says he has an excellent relationship with Gov. Umar Bago of Niger, contrary to speculations that they are not in good terms.

Idris-Malagi made the clarification on Saturday when he paid a courtesy call on Bago at the Niger Lodge in Abuja.

The minister-designate said that the visit was to show appreciation to Bago for his sustained support towards the realization of all his ambitions

Idris-Malagi said: “Myself and the governor are fully committed to bringing things that will bring development to the people to move the state to greater heights.

“We will both continue to collaborate to fast track development to the people of the state for it to move forward.”

The minister-designate also prayed to God to guide the governor to graciously implement his programmes and policies for the speedy development of the state.

The visit, according to the minister-designate was to officially inform the governor of his new appointment and to demonstrate his readiness and ask for his usual support.

“We will continue to collaborate with Gov. Umaru Bago to ensure the development of the state in the overall interest of the citizens,”Idris-Malagi said.

Bago congratulated the minister-designate and assured him of the needed support to succeed in his new position.

He, however, called on him to use his office to attract more Federal Government’s presence to the state, dispelling the rumour of a frosty relationship between them.

Bago said: “The visit will put to rest the much talked about political differences within the APC in the state for the sake of projecting a united front.”

The Deputy Governor, Mr Yakubu Garba, the Secretary to the Government of Niger, Abubakar Usman, the Chief of Staff, Abdullahi Gbatamangi, National Assembly members from the state and some government officials were also present during the visit.(NAN)

