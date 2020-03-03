We’ve enough personnel to fight bandits, Sokoto CP

The Commissioner of Police in Sokoto State, Mr Ibrahim Kaoje, has assured the people of the state that there are adequate personnel to fight crime and insecurity in the area.

Ka’Oje gave the assurance in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the ongoing Nigeria Police Games in Awka, Anambra.

He said that Sokoto had enough personnel to man security apart from those participating in the ongoing Police Games tagged “Anambra 2020”.

“Police is a regimented organisation; we have many other reserved police formation on ground to do the job of protecting the area.

“Participating in the Games will not distract us from protecting the country. What we are doing here is to enhance their professional performances,” he said.

Ka’oje noted that the biggest takeaway of the Games would be the platform it provided to expose the sports talents in the police for national, continental and international tournaments.

Kaoje, also the chairman of Badminton Club and organising contact of the 2020 Police Games, advised the athletes to make maximum use of the opportunities provided by the Games.

“Essentially, for some of us coming from Zone 10 to participate in this game, what it means is that we are not only good in fighting crime, banditry and other security challenges, we can also fight in the field of play by showcasing our talents.

“There are lots of sport talents in the Nigerian police and it goes to confirm that we will continue with the trail we have blazed in sports.

“Yes, we have the responsibility of fighting crime and criminalities in the country but we have to definitely create time to display our sports side.

“In participating in sports, we will show that we have the stamina, the courage to participate in general duty. It is a show of professionalism.

“What will be the biggest takeaway of this tournament is the harmony and exposure it will give to our men and women. It will put them in the spirit for future national and international tournaments.

“As you know, the National Sports Festival is already at hand and I am optimistic that this tournament will put the athletes in the right frame of mind,” he said.

According to the CP, the sports fiesta has come of age and there have equally been tremendous improvement in the game in the regime of the current IGP Mohammed Adamu.

He added: “We have to really thank the Governor of Anambra state, Mr Willie Obiano for inviting us to host the game here and enable the police to showcase their talents.

“The athletes should exploit this opportunity and be encouraged to do more.

“For many of them that have not been to this part of the country, especially those from Zamfara, Sokoto or the interior part of the country, this will help them to change environment; it will also help them to relax their muscles.

“It is almost certain that participating in this tournament will guarantee promotion especially the gold medalists. It is a yardstick for promotion and winning well will be part of the assessment for special promotion. They should be part of it.” (NAN)