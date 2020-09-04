We’ve done more than 2,000 projects in 4 years, says Obaseki

Gov. Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the Edo governorship election on Friday disclosed that his administration had done more than 2,000 projects since inception of the administration in 2016.



Obaseki is seeking reelection for a second term in the governorship election billed for Sept. 19.



He disclosed this during the party’s ward-to-ward combined campaign rally at wards six, seven and nine at Uselu, in Egor Local Government Area of the state.

Obaseki noted that the projects include the Benin Technical College.



He said those saying that the administration had done nothing in terms of projects in the state were not sincere, adding that the records were there to show.



The candidate also disclosed that the initiative behind the construction of the Benin Technical College was borne out of the administration’s desire to provide jobs.



He stressed that the youth were many in the locality due to educational institutions domiciled in the locality.



He said in view of this, government would not joke with Local Government Areas.

He also said that without training, vocation and education people could not be gainfully employed.



Obaseki also disclosed that the Technical College had more than 100 hectares of land in its premises, which the government had fenced to forestall encroachment.



He maintained that the government had concluded plans to build a technology hub in the land within the college.



He also disclosed that the government would bring 50 megawatts electricity from Ihovbor, near Azura, to the technical college.



He further disclosed that his administration had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build a 500 kilometer fiber across Benin.



Obaseki also said the government planned to train repentant youth hitherto engaged in internet fraud so that they could embrace legal means of livelihood and be gainfully employed.



He noted that his administration had kept fate with its electioneering promises of 2016 and solicited for the votes of the people to continue to deliver the dividend of democracy.



Earlier, Chief Dan Orbih, Chairman, PDP Edo governorship election, said that the party was encouraged and inspired by the turnout of supporters at the rally.



Orbih said that with the turnout, the party was convinced that no one man could decide the future of the state.



He noted that the party was proud of the governor’s achievements in every segment of the economy.



He listed some of the governor’s achievements to include judicial reforms, civil service reforms as well as educational reforms and infrastructure development.(NAN)