We’ve demonstrated commitment to serving Oyo people – Makinde

By David Adeoye

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says his administration has demonstrated unflinching commitment to serving the people of the state.

Makinde stated this in a New Year message issued in Ibadan on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa.

Makinde expressed gratitude to the people of the state for the privilege given to him to serve them, stating that the last three years and seven months was a testament of his administration’s commitment to serving them.

The governor, who noted that his administration did not take the support given to it by the people of the state for granted, said that it had focused on infrastructural development while, at the same time, meeting other obligations.

While stating that his administration had been able to place the state on the path of sustainable development, Makinde expressed the confidence that he would be re-elected for a second term of four years during the forthcoming general elections.

He reeled out some of the successes recorded by his government in different sectors, including infrastructural development, health, education, security and economic expansion, among others.

The governor said: “My good people of Oyo State, as the end of my first tenure as your governor draws closer, I must express my deepest gratitude to you for the privilege to serve you.

“I do not take for granted the support you have given our administration through the years.

“Without your mandate and support, we would not have succeeded in placing our dear state on the path of sustainable development.

“All the work we did under the Roadmap to Accelerated Development in Oyo State, 2019-2023, were leading up to this moment.

“The past 43 months are a testament to our commitment to serving our people. We have shown our people that it is possible to focus on infrastructural development while, at the same time, meeting our other obligations to them.

“Every year, when I write to you at this time, I recap our activities for the year and show you how we have acted like the faithful servant who increased his master’s talent,” he said. (NAN)