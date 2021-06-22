Wet season farming: FACAN wants early distribution of farm inputs

The Federation of Agricultural Commodity Association of Nigeria (FACAN) has called for synergy between government agencies and commodity associations for timely disbursement of inputs to farmers for 2021 wet season farming.

Dr Bello Dagondaji, National Secretary of FACAN, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja, that adequate release of funds and provision of suitable support services would encourage farmers and improve production.

“Let the farmers be encouraged; let them be given inputs on time.

“Agriculture is time bound and if you don’t issue out inputs at the right time, it means you are prepared to fail from the beginning,’’ Dagondaji said.

He expressed worry over the insecurity facing the country and the effects of COVID-19 on agriculture.

“We are passing through difficult times in our country and it borders on insecurity. Whether insecurity or no insecurity, we must eat.

“Leaders in this country have taken this matter seriously and from what we have seen these days, there is little improvement.

“So, farmers across the country are ready and they are following the actions aimed at reducing insecurity in this country because that is the bottom line.

“As insecurity is reducing, people are moving into their farms for their farming activities.

“However, it is very unfortunate we have been faced with this ugly situation but we thank God our leaders are not sleeping and they are responding to the situation.

“As it is today, we are forging ahead.

“The issue of food insecurity is a global issue that centres around COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges it poses to people.

“So, we are facing these two challenges in the world generally.

“The pandemic is not allowing people to move around; it is keeping you at home and it is telling you that there is a problem and you must attend to that problem.

“We are really up to the situation because we have vast land in this country.

“Since the situation is improving, it means we have no reason to import commodities like maize in the country.

“At a time like this, the Central Bank of Nigeria is doing its best to ensure that the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme and all other interventions are encouraged so that we will bridge the gaps.

“All other intervention of the apex bank are working to ensure that food insecurity is addressed,”

Dagondaji noted. (NAN)

