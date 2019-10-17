Western Naval Command organises SAFEX, advises officers on weapon handling proficiency

Rear Adm. Oladele Daji, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, has advised officers participating in the 2019 Small Arms Firing Exercise (SAFEX) to take advantage of the exercise to improve their gunning proficiency.

Daji at the opening ceremony said that the exercise was to improve the competency of the Nigeria Navy (NN) personnel in small arms handling and shooting skills, thereby enhancing operational efficiency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 400 officers are taking part in the exercise scheduled for Oct. 17 to Oct. 19 at Owode, Ogun.

He said that the exercise formed part of individual and group training packages which has afforded the NN the opportunity of identifying marksmanship for inter-command and inter-service competitions.

“I enjoin everyone to take advantage of this unique opportunity to enhance their weapon handling proficiency and knowledge.

“I implore you all to remember the markmanship principle as you approach the firing point, this will help in ensuring that you hit the bull,” he said.

The FOC also urged participants to remain focused during the course of the exercise, saying that it would not have been possible without the Chief of Naval Staff.

“This exercise would not have been possible without the timely approval of the Chief of Naval Staff to our arms and logistics request. So, I enjoin everyone to take advantage of the unique opportunity.

“Training all over the world is conducted to correct weaknesses and sustain strength. In achieving these objectives, training will always be tough and physically challenging.

“This exercise therefore, will not be an exception considering the process you must have passed through right from the point of selection. I therefore, enjoin you all to apply yourselves during the exercise,” he said.

He noted that the battlefield was an unforgiving classroom, saying that it was imperative for participants that success and survival in real combat was dependent on hardwork during exercises of all nature.

Daji also thanked General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division for approving the request to use its shooting ground range.

Major.- Gen. Olu Irefin, while speaking at the ceremony said that there was no gainsaying on the complexities and fluid nature of contemporary security challenges.

He said that it was imperative for security agencies to not only synergise their efforts toward attaining national security objectives and also to sharpen their skills in weapon handling.

“It is against this backdrop that the Nigerian Navy and by extension the Western Naval Command deemed it fit and a priority to organise this SAFEX to enhance personnel marksmanship and weapon handling skills,” he said.

The GOC said that training and re-training was key to the attainment of successful operational exploits. Thus, this firing exercise 1is apt and I urge participants to make the best of it, ” he said. (NAN)