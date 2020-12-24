Western Naval Command assures public  of adequate security during Yuletide, releases help platforms

The Western Naval Command ( WNC) on Thursday assured maritime operators and the public of adequate security during the Yuletide.

Commander Thomas Otuji, the spokesperson of the WNC in a statement from Lagos, said that in averting any untoward criminal activities during the Yuletide, the command had made available help platforms in case of security breach.

He said that it was part of the Western Naval Command’s mandate to protect the nation’s maritime domain spanning up to Nigeria’s Economic Exclusive Zone and in anticipation of averting any untoward criminal activities during the Yuletide.