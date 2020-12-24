Western Naval Command assures public  of adequate security during Yuletide, releases help platforms

December 24, 2020 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Project, Security 0



The Western Naval Command ( WNC) on Thursday  assured maritime operators and the public of adequate security during  the Yuletide.

Commander Thomas Otuji, the spokesperson of  the WNC in a statement from Lagos,  said that in averting any untoward criminal activities during the Yuletide, the command had made available help platforms  in case of security breach.

He said that it was  part of  the Western Naval Command’s mandate to protect the nation’s maritime domain spanning up to Nigeria’s Economic Exclusive Zone and in anticipation of averting any untoward criminal activities during the Yuletide.

He added that the members of the public, especially maritime operators, should contact the  help platforms below  in cases of emergency and security breach that require  the Command’s urgent intervention.

“This proactive measure is aimed at nipping any form of criminality in the bud and also provides platforms into which information can be passed for further action,” he said.

He assured them  that all information sent to the platforms would be treated with utmost confidentiality by the command.

Otuji  advised the public with  credible information on issues that require further action, to contact the following help pkatforms:

Tags: , , , , , ,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*