West African FIUs Forum moves headquarters to Nigeria

The Forum of the West African Financial Intelligence Units has voted to unanimously relocate the Headquarters of its Forum to Abuja, Nigeria from its temporary site in Cotonou , Benin Republic. Ahmed Dikko,Chief Media Analyst,NFIU, Abuja who disclosed this in a statement Thursday said the vote was held in Dakar , Senegal Wednesday.

According to Dikko, the forum’s work is to coordinate intelligence sharing among state parties of ECOWAS and members of the Chad Basin countries on money laundering, terrorism financing, financing of proliferation of weapons and all other criminal activities.

“It was agreed that the Nigerian Financial intelligence unit (NFIU) will host the Headquarters temporarily and gradually nurture it to an independent regional Headquarters,” says Dikko,.

The statement added that in addition to intelligence exchange among FIUs, the forum will coordinate general information sharing among law enforcement, regulators, Defence and National security agencies across the sub region.