We’re winning war against smuggling in Katsina – Customs

September 8, 2021



The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it winning the war against smuggling in Katsina State.

Controller the NCS, Katsina Area Command, Mr Dalha Wada-Chedi, told newsmen in Katsina on Wednesday that Customs Service had so much reduced smuggling in the state that it recorded low seizure in August.


“The has recorded serious reduction in terms of seizure from Aug 1, 2021 to Sept. 6, 2021.

achievement was recorded as a result of commitment of our anti-smuggling operatives across the state.

the period under review, we seized smuggled vehicles, foreign rice and other items more thanN65 million.

“We seized a Mercedes Benz C180 N1.89 million, two Peugeot 504 N135,000 each, Kia Sorento of N2.7 million, and also a Volkswagen Golf III N675,000.

“Also, the seized two MAN Diesel trucks valued N8.1 million each and another Volkswagen Golf III N877,500.

“We were also able to seize a Fiat J5 bus valued of N1.6 million, a Peugeot 307 N1.485 million, Toyota Hilux jeep N29.7 million and Nissan N405,000.

“All in all, the total value of the 12 seized vehicles N55,822,500.’’ Wada-Chedi said.

He added that the also impounded smuggled rice, spaghetti, milk, vegetable oil, animal feeds and other items more than N9.227 million.

He stressed that frequent disclosure of seizures was to serve as deterrent to smugglers, adding that the exercise had been yielding the required result. (NAN)

