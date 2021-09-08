We’re winning war against smuggling in Katsina – Customs

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it is winning the war against smuggling in Katsina State.

Controller of the NCS, Katsina Area Command, Mr Dalha Wada-Chedi, told newsmen in Katsina on Wednesday that Customs Service had so much reduced smuggling in the state that it recorded low seizure in August.

“The command has recorded serious reduction in terms of seizure from Aug 1, 2021 to Sept. 6, 2021.

“This achievement was recorded as a result of commitment of our anti-smuggling operatives across the state.

“Within the period under review, we seized smuggled vehicles, foreign rice and other items worth more thanN65 million.

“We seized a Mercedes Benz C180 worth N1.89 million, two Peugeot 504 worth N135,000 each, Kia Sorento of N2.7 million, and also a Volkswagen Golf III worth N675,000.

“Also, the command seized two MAN Diesel trucks valued at N8.1 million each and another Volkswagen Golf III worth N877,500.

“We were also able to seize a Fiat J5 bus valued at of N1.6 million, a Peugeot 307 worth N1.485 million, Toyota Hilux jeep worth N29.7 million and Nissan Patrol worth N405,000.

“All in all, the total value of the 12 seized vehicles is N55,822,500.’’ Wada-Chedi said.

He added that the command also impounded smuggled rice, spaghetti, milk, vegetable oil, animal feeds and other items worth more than N9.227 million.

He stressed that frequent disclosure of seizures was to serve as deterrent to smugglers, adding that the exercise had been yielding the required result. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...