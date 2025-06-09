We’re taking proactive measures to reduce impact of flood in Jigawa – Namadi

Umar Namadi of Jigawa says his administration is taking proactive measures to reduce the impact of flood in the state.

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

Gov. Umar Namadi of Jigawa says his administration is taking proactive measures to reduce the impact of flood in the state.

Namadi stated this on Monday in Dutse while fielding questions from newsmen on the level of preparedness by the state for the 2025 rainy season.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that National Emergency Management Agency (NEM

A) had said that the Guri Local Government Area (LGA) of the state fell within the high risk flood in 2025, while 20 others were predicted to experience moderate risk flood in the course of year.

Head of NEMA’s Kano Territorial Office, Dr Nura Abdullahi, had stated this at a recent stakeholders’ engagement held in Dutse, with the theme: “2025 National Preparedness and Response Campaign on Flood and Related Hazards.”

Abdullahi said that the information was in accordance with Nigeria Hydrological Agency’s 2025 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO).

He listed the affected the council areas as Suletankarkar, Garki, Taura, Jahun, Dutse, Kiyawa, Birnin Kudu, Buji, Gwaram, Kafin Hausa, Miga, Auyo, Kaugama, Gagarawa, Gumel, Maigatari, Birniwa, Malam Madori, Hadejia and Kirikasamma.

Abdullahi added that all the 21 LGAs were predicted to experience the flood between July and September.

The governor, however, said that his government was taking preventive measures to reduce the impact of flood, particularly in all the predicted council areas.

Namadi said that government had already constructed several enbankments in all the flood-prone areas across the state.

He also said that 150 out of the 300 kilometers of Hadejia river had been dredged in order to allow free flow of water during the rainy season.

“Here in Jigawa, it is not that we should wait until the flood occurs. No, we’re taking preventive measures and these preventive measures are all over the state.

“We’ve done a lot of enbankments in all the flood-prone areas; we’ve also done a lot of river dredging; the Kafin Hausa-Hadjia river and also the river from Dabi to Guri are all under dredging.

“We’ve also achieved 150 kilometers out of the 300 kilometers of the river,” he said.

Namadi assured of his administration’s commitment to protecting lives, property, farmlands and other infrastructure from flooding and other disasters in the state. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)