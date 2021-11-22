We’re set for Dec. 4 LG poll — Ekiti SIEC

The Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission (EKSIEC) and the security agencies in the state say they are ready for the conduct of the Local Government election slated for Dec. 4.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting ahead of the poll in the state on Monday in Ado-Ekiti, the chairman of the Commission, retired Justice Babajide Aladejana, assured that the state electoral body was set for the exercise.

He said that both the sensitive and non-sensitive materials were on ground and ready for distribution to the 16 Local Government Areas and 19 Local Council Development Areas of the state.

“The Ekiti SIEC is fully ready for the exercise and I want to inform you that all our materials are on the ground,” he said.

The chairman said that out of the 18 registered political parties, only 10 were functional in Ekiti state, out of which six political parties would be participating in the election.

Aladejana gave their names as Action Alliance (AA), African Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Redemption Movement (PRM), and Young Progressives Party (YPP).

On the security plans ahead of the poll, the Commissioner of Police in Ekiti state, Mr Tunde Mobayo, warned anyone that had no business at the voting areas to stay away.

Represented by ACP Patrick Daaor, the Police Commissioner called on the people of the state to accord SIEC officials as well as security personnel the desired cooperation towards a hitch-free election.

“The relevant security stakeholders have recently met and have fine-tuned ways of ensuring a hitch-free exercise, and by God’s grace, there will be no breach of law before, during, and after the election.

“I have long mobilised our officers and men for this exercise as they have been detailed at strategic locations to ensure law-abiding people participate actively in the poll,” he said.

Ekiti State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Mr Kayode Fayemi, assured residents of the state of mobilizing his men for the exercise.

He called for the cooperation of the well-meaning people of the state towards a successful exercise.

In their various contributions at the meeting, chairmen of political parties appealed to the commission to be upright and allow for a free, fair, credible, and violence-free poll that will not be faulted.

The stakeholders meeting was attended by government representatives, electoral officers from across the 16 local government areas and 19 Local council development areas, chairmen of 12 political parties, among others.

The last time Ekiti conducted LG elections was in 2019, which ushered in chairmen and councilors who served for a period of two years. (NAN)

