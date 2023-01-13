We’re ready to take PDP’s message to Rivers people – Campaign Council

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Committee in Rivers says all is now set to commence the party’s open air campaigns in the state.

The Director, Directorate of Publicity and Communications, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

He said the countdown to PDP’s appearance on the campaign trail in Rivers had begun.

“Early in the week, the PDP in Rivers State released its official campaign time table. We have barely four days to go to the commencement of the outdoor campaigns of the PDP.

“’Beginning from Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area on the 16th of this month, we shall go from local government to local government area to showcase our candidates and what the PDP will do for Rivers people in the next four years,” Nwuke said.

He said that given what had happened in the state in the last seven years in terms of the execution of well-thought out development programmes at the grassroots, PDP remained the party to beat.

According to him, nobody who has a “pure and discerning heart“ can be in any doubt of the capacity of the Rivers PDP to take the state to a new threshold of progress and growth.

“’As a responsible and focused political party, experienced in the delivery of good governance, we are prepared to take our message of economic prosperity, social transformation and political consolidation to all the nooks and crannies of Rivers State.

“’We are similarly ready to share our message of great hope and outstanding achievements of the Wike administration that eyes can see, with the good people of Rivers State.

“By the grace of God, the report card, eminently earned by the performing governor of Rivers State, adjudged the best in the country has been well received by detribalised Nigerians and all true Rivers people,” he added.

According to him, “Rivers State is PDP, PDP is Rivers State’, adding that it is on record that successive PDP administrations in Rivers have worked tirelessly to deliver the dividends of democracy in pursuit of a common vision that we share with the people.

“It is, therefore, time to gird our loins for the good fight, time to roll up our sleeves and time to put our hands on the plough in a determined effort to further uplift the pace of development in our state along a defined path that puts the people first and selfish personal interests last.

“It is time to enter into another social contract with our people, and time to execute a new understanding that works for all through the consolidation of efforts that are rapidly shaping the future of the Rivers State.

“Let no one deceive Rivers people. This is a fight between light and darkness; a fight between empty promises and promises fulfilled; a fight between deceitful lies and a great will on the part of our leaders to serve the people,” he said.

Nwuke called on all lovers of the state to vote en mass for the ruling party in the forthcoming elections.

He said: “We urge all lovers of our great state, all who are born in our dear state, who reside in our urban and semi-urban areas, who reside in our local government areas and our local communities, to turn out en masse. (NAN