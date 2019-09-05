We’re ready to deploy special forces to fight insecurity in South-West – IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, on Thursday, said that plans had been concluded by police authorities to deploy special forces to the South-West zone for more effective fight against insecurity and crimes in the zone.

Adamu made the disclosure in a chat with newsmen during a visit to the state police headquarters in Akure, as part of his tour of the South-West zone.

Adamu said that he had discussed the planned special forces with the governors and the traditional rulers in the zone during security summit organised by the police in Ibadan on Monday.

“We had a summit in Ibadan where all relevant stakeholders, governors, traditional rulers and other security agencies were present to brainstorm on how to secure the South-West geopolitical zone.

“And having done that, I felt I needed to go from one command to another to also sensitise the personnel towards implementing the resolutions of the summit.

“I was in Ekiti and now I’m here; I have spoken with the officers and men on the strategy which I will, however, not divulge to the press.

“But we are now ready for deployment of the special forces in the zone to reinforce what the police are currently doing,” he said.

Adamu also disclosed that the Federal Government had acquired better and improved body armours to secure the lives of policemen while combating criminals.

He added that community policing would soon be inaugurated to help fight crime and get information to battle criminals.

“The essence is that the local people that will be recruited will know those committing crime in their environment and they will come up with information on how to secure their communities.

Adamu said that vehicles with state-of-the-art equipment would be given to states in order to use technology to fight crime. (NAN)