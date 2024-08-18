We’re Not Selling Employment Slots, NNPC Ltd Warns

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPC Ltd.) has called on members of the public, especially jobseekers, to discountenance rumours of employment slots for sale.

This warning was issued in statement signed by Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer

NNPC Ltd. Abuja.

The company stated that there is no iota of truth in the insinuations that it has employment slots on offer to anyone who wishes to buy, describing such as antics of fraudsters who want to take advantage of unsuspecting applicants.

It cautioned that as a responsible corporate entity, recruitment into the company is a straightforward process and does not involve the sale of slots or inducement of any kind.

It warned that anyone who pays money to anyone for any job in the company does so at his or her own risk.