We’re not recruiting -UNICAL

By George Odok

The University of Calabar says it is not recruiting, disowning a social media advertisement on recruitment.

Mr Effiong Eyo, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Calabar, advising the public to disregard the advertisement as it did not emanate from the university.

“The University of Calabar wishes to categorically state that it is currently not conducting any recruitment exercise.

“Should the institution decide to engage more hands, the public will be notified through appropriate, recognised and official channels of communication,” Eyo said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

