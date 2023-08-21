We’re not owing 17 months salary arrears-NBAIS

By Abdul Hassan

The National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS) on Monday, dismissed media reports that it was owing 17-month salary arrears to more than 700 staffers.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by Muazu Sambo, Head of Information and Protocol of the board.

Sambo said that on Aug. 12, some Newspapers published stories on the alleged non-payment of 17 months salary arrears to 700 staff of the board.

“In view of the sensitivity of the issue and for the purpose of putting the records straight, the board hereby dismissed the report,” he said.

He said that on assumption of office in May, the new board’s Registrar, Prof. Yahuza Imam had studied the NBAIS current position of employment with a view to addressing staff complaints.

Sambo added that the delay in the payment of some salary arrears was sequel to some minor problems experienced in computing the pay roll of the staff recruited in 2021.

According to him, the said employment exercise was carried out in anticipation that NBAIS personnel budget already defended at the various committees of the National Assembly, will accommodate additional staff.

Sambo said: “Unfortunately, the personnel budget was not approved by the National Assembly.

“Since then, the board has been requesting for augmentation of the personnel cost in the subsequent annual budget proposals.”

He further said that some staffers affected by the delay had been paid already while the remaining had to wait until IPPIS synchronises its records of payment based on those captured in the existing payroll.

“The board has not posted or assigned duty to any of the new staff not captured on the IPPIS payroll,” he said.

He, however, said the board had not received letters of disengagement from the previous employers of the new staff, contrary to their claims.

“In view of this, the Registrar has directed the Human Resources Department to make available all necessary documents supporting the employment exercise.

“This is with a view to consulting relevant government offices to bring about lasting solution to the lingering issues,” Sambo said. (NAN)

