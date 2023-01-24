We’re not in alliance with AAC – PRP

By Naomi Sharang

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has said that the party is not in alliance with the African Action Congress (AAC).

This was stated in a statement signed by the party’s Acting Assistant National Publicity Secretary, Mr Muhammed Ishaq, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

“The attention of the PRP has been drawn to a comedy orchestrated and acted by the presidential candidate of the AAC, Mr Omoyele Sowore, in connivance with some elements that we are in political alliance with AAC which is far from the truth” he said.

“We describe the purported mass mobilisation congress which the AAC claimed to have held in collaboration with our party as a comedy which deserves no attention of any right thinking citizens.

“The public should note that PRP has debunked several times that it is not into any alliance with AAC or its presidential candidate,.”

Ishaq further said that AAC was still living in illusion that it was in alliance with PRP, “a fantasy that is never in touch with reality”.

“We would like to use this medium to reiterate the fact that at no time has the PRP concluded an alliance with any candidate or any other political party, particularly the AAC.”

He also said that the PRP was taking steps to legally deal with the persons who were hiding behind the its name to commit fraud.

A newspaper had on Jan. 16, reported that Sowere attended “a massive AAC, PRP Town Hall in Kano.

Sowere was at the event, quoted as saying that “our combination is the most powerful kinetic combination in the history of Nigeria”.(NAN)