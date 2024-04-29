We’re investing in technology for transparency, accountability – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says his administration is investing in technology tailored towards ensuring transparency and accountability in government.

Tinubu said this would also accelerate public-sector performance and service delivery to the Nigerian people.

He stated this during a meeting with Microsoft Founder and Philanthropist, Mr Bill Gates, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Special Meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.

The President said technology was a potent weapon against corruption and financial impropriety in public service.

He expressed his unwavering commitment to delivering reliable technology that would support a national consumer credit system and other new critical government interventions for Nigerians.

The President said resistance was often expected when efforts were made to strengthen systems and forestall malfeasance.

“Technology is the enemy of fraud, corruption, and irregularity. We have been working hard on improving technology.

“There is always the initial resistance. Corruption, self-interest, and fraudulent activity will always be an enemy, but when you bend that curve, you will receive the benefit,” Tinubu said.

Recounting how he deployed technology to enhance the revenue base of Lagos State as governor, Tinubu said he ensured the collection and utilisation of essential data, creating an efficient tax system for the state.

“When I was governor of Lagos State, I faced challenges. I started with N600 million and ended up with over N8 billion. And right now, they are targeting a trillion Naira with the use of technology in the state.

“There is no other shortcut. We must invest in technology. We must focus, be diligent, and work hard,” the President said.

In his remarks, Gates informed the President of a one-identity technological platform that could integrate variegated data, while explaining the centrality of data harmonisation to planning, security and tax efficiency.

“We are working with Mr Wale Edun, the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance, on digitisation.

“Before you came into office, there were a few things attempted in identity management. But they have been very scattered. There have been multiple identification systems.

“Now, there is a plan to take that technology called MOSIP and use it for this identification platform so that people can get digital benefits.

“We are providing support for that, and we can provide more support,” he said.

According to him, MOSIP ID helps with payment efficiency and bank accounts, and eventually, when everyone is using that, it makes tax collection easier.

“That benefit will take a few years. However, there will be more bank accounts, more financial inclusion, and effective government payment programmes,” he said.

Gates believes that Nigeria has the capacity to manage this system and related-technological systems as the nation brims with talented youths.

“The last time I went to the Microsoft office in Lagos, I saw the amazing work that they were doing and how they were growing their operations.

“So, you have a lot of Nigerian talents to manage these systems,” he said.

The businessman also spoke about some high-yield seeds and a variety of crops with the potential for improved productivity and nutrition in all regions of the country.

He said countries like the United States and Brazil had been using these seeds and that they had been tested and certified as safe.

“There is no safety issue with these seeds. Supporting the Minister of Agriculture’s effort in this regard is something that we feel is important and worth supporting,” Gates added. (NAN)

By Ismail Abdulaziz