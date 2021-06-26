We’re in Ozoro for the maximum points – Madu

As the ‘Flying Antelopes’, Rangers International F.C keep the chase for a continental ticket at the end of the 2020/21 NPFL season with a visit to the Delta State University of Science & Technology, Ozoro, stadium, stand-in captain, Chiamaka Madu, has promised to return to Enugu with the maximum points at stake.

The all action midfield maestro who has a goal to his credit and several assists this term is hinging his belief on the level of preparation and hunger for victory shown by his team mates going into the last ten matches of the season.

“Surely, where we are, is not where we should be and we, the players, have come to an agreement to push for a great finish this season and it starts with the game in Ozoro against Warri Wolves this weekend. Wolves is not a small side by any degree but we have a mission to accomplish in Ozoro which is the maximum points,” stated Madu in a chat with RangersMedia.

Reminded that the home side are on a three-match losing streak and would come out fighting, Chiamaka said, “We have also not gotten what we wanted in our last three matches hence our resolve to play for the maximum points on Sunday. They will come out fighting with all they have but like I said, we have a mission to accomplish and put our title hopes back on track. The season is not over yet.”

In their earlier encounter in Enugu, a match day 9 fixture, it was a Christian Nnaji’ 17th minute solitary strike off an Israel Abia’ defense splitting pass that gave the coach Salisu Yusuf tutored side all three points at stake and the young striker is still very much around to finish what was started at ‘The Cathedral’.

Chiamaka also doused any fear from their fans and supporters over the absence of four key players who will be away on national duty with the Super Eagles B team stressing, “We have capable replacements for our team mates who are in the camp of the Super Eagles and their absence will not be missed in the match as our coach knows how to use any player to come out with his best in any situation. We would have loved them to be here but we won’t miss them in the match.”

Rangers backline would be weary of their former attacker, Efetobore Norbert Yarhere, who is now in the colors of the home side and the pair of Mark Daniel and Jimmy Iteji just as midfielder, Ikenna Hilary should be stopped from taking his long range shots.

In the last eight round of matches for both teams, Rangers have earned two wins, two losses and four drawn matches while Warri Wolves have two victories, five loses and a drawn game and in the eighteen times both sides have clashed directly, the host have won five times, the visitors have six victories to their name while seven of the fixtures ended in draws.

Recall that last season at the Warri City stadium, the encounter ended in a 2-1 victory for the ‘Flying Antelopes’ as Kelvin Itoya and Kenechukwu Agu’ goals put the ‘Wounded Wolves’ to the sword.

