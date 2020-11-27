We’re hearing horror stories about election fraud — Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday night again questioned the integrity of Tuesday’s presidential election and doubled down on his allegation of fraud against Democrats.

In an address to the nation, Trump said he was hearing “horror stories” about how Democrats were manipulating the exercise, especially mail-in ballots.

“I have been talking about this for many months. I have said very strongly that mail-in ballots are going to end up being a disaster.

“Small elections were a disaster, this is a large-scale version and it’s getting worse everyday. We are hearing stories that are horror stories, absolute horror stories.

“We can’t let that happen to the United States of America. It’s not a question of who wins, Republican or Democrat; Joe or myself.