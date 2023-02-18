We’re happy to give information to Police — DSS Director

By Moses Omorogieva

The Department of State Services (DSS), Lagos State Command, says it is happy to give intelligence information to the police command in Lagos and will continue to do so.

The Director of the service in Lagos, Mr S.M. Waziri, said this on Friday during a familiarisation visit to him by the new Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Mr Idowu Owohunwa.

Waziri said that giving information to the police was not a favour, but statutory responsibility of the service.

“We are happy to be giving information to the police and we will continue to do it.

” We have gone beyond primordial thinking of inter-agency rivalry. We will collaborate to ensure peaceful elections in Lagos,” he said.

Earlier, CP Owohunwa solicited for synergy between the two sister security agencies for the safety and security of people in Lagos State.

Owohunwa specifically called for synergy in the forthcoming general elections, with a view to having a peaceful exercise.

The CP also visited the INEC electoral Commissioner in Lagos State, Mr Olusegun Agbaje, where he assured him of adequate security for the officials, materials and the electorate during the elections.

Owohunwa assured him that the command would collaborate with sister security agencies to provide the needed security before, during and after the elections.

He said he would take the security of INEC up from where the former CP Abiodun Alabi stopped.

Agbaje thanked the new CP for the visit and said that the commission had a good relationship with the former Commissioner of Police in Lagos.

He said that he expected that such relationship would be made better with CP Owohunwa.

Agbaje said that they were looking on to the police to take leadership in security matters during the elections as stated in the electoral Act.

He said that from assessments so far, they believed that the police was indeed prepared for the elections.

NAN reports that Owohunwa’s familiarisation visit also took him to police formations under him, sister security agencies, and Mile-12 in Kosofe where some hoodlums protested early morning Friday. (NAN)