We’re glad Chicago State University vindicates Tinubu – Team Beta Naija

Osogbo, Oct. 5, 2023(NAN) Team Beta Naija, a Non-governmental Organisation, said that the deposition on President Bola Tinubu’s academic records by Caleb Westberg, the registrar of Chicago State University, has vindicated him.

The group said now that the matter had been laid to rest, President Tinubu should be allowed to concentrate on his plans to provide good governance to Nigerians.

Team Beta Naija in a statement jointly signed by its Director-General, Etinosa Igiebor and the Spokesperson, Mustafa Tijani, on Thursday in Abuja, urged Tinubu not to abandon his desire to move the country forward.

It also urged former Vice President to stop “wasting his time” on the transcript and academic records of President Bola Tinubu from Chicago State University (CSU).

“Now that the matter is rested and dollars have been put to shame, we must leave them to their flight of fantasy and return to reality.

“Nigeria dearly needs good governance and it is only right that we allow the man Nigerians willingly gave the mandate to lead to do just that.

“While the President has not been distracted in the least and has even been doing wonders in the assignment Nigerians gave to him, we must do our best to not add to his already arduous job.

” It is laughable that people with questionable track records both in public service and private practice are on the chase of President Tinubu, whose academic, administrative prowess, and leadership capacity have been proven both locally and internationally.

“However, we are glad that the matter is has been laid to rest as Caleb Westberg, the University Registrar at CSU, said in a deposition and under oath, that President Tinubu is a graduate of CSU and was issued a certificate after graduating from the school with honours.

“We urge Nigerians to continue their support for the President’s administration.

“We are mindful of the current challenges, and we are quite hopeful that the tide will change, and the country will blossom again,” it said.

The group urged Atiku to prove that he won the February Presidential Election at the Supreme Court rather than “running after what is unrealistic.”

“The case before the Supreme Court is a logical one and not an emotional affair.

“If they want to win, they must prove beyond every reasonable doubt. Anything aside logic will amount to a waste of time”, it said.

Team Beta Naija challenged Atiku and Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, to make public their academic records.

The group said if the duo failed to release their academic records to the public within the next seven days, it would institute a case against them in court. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

