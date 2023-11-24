We’re fighting for workers’ rights – Osun JUSUN Chairman

Chairman of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Osun Chapter, Mr Oluwagbemiga Eludire, says the union is only fighting for the rights of its members in the state, without allowing any distraction.

Eludire also said that the ongoing strike would continue until further notice, adding that the union was not fighting the state Chief Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo.

The JUSUN chairman, who stated these in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Osogbo, said whatever position the union’s national body might hold on the strike declared by the union in the state should not be reckoned with.

He said that there were some technical hitches with notifying the national body of JUSUN on the strike, adding that some drastic issues deserved drastic actions.

“We have not done anything contrary to law. There may be some technician hitches in term of communication between us.

“However, we believe that some drastic issues deserve drastic actions and that is why you see us calling out our members on strike,” he said.

Eludire said that the conference of judges had approached the union for a dialogue, adding that rooms had been created for that.

“Issues cannot be resolved without dialogue. When there is no meeting point, there cannot be a rallying point.

“So we are trying to see what we can get from that by coming together and see the possibility of resolving the issue without further delay,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the national body of JUSUN had, in a circular signed by its Deputy President, Mr Emmanuel Abioye, directed its members against participating in any ‘illegal picketing, protest or job boycotting whatsoever’. By Joshua Oladipo(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

