We’re confident, Supreme Court’ll correct errors in PEPC judgement – PDP BoT

By Yohana Samson

The Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will correct what it described as the errors contained in the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court in the case filed against the declaration of President Bola Tinubu as winner of the February 25, 2023 election.

Acting Chairman of the PDP BoT, Senator Adolphus Wagbara, said this while reading the communique after the boards 75th meeting, in Abuja, on Thursday.

According to him, members of the board thoroughly reviewed the State of affairs of the nation and the Party and resolved among other things to restate its rejection of the PEPC in upholding the declaration of Tinubu as winner of the election, in spite of the evidence clearly pointing to the contrary.

The communique also read, “The BoT is also monitoring and studying the outcome of cases in various election courts with regards to their level of adherence and respect to the Rule of Law and evidence before such court.

“The BoT is resolved to take urgent steps to resists the current manifest desperation by the APC to turn Nigeria into a One-Party State.

“The BoT Commended the PDP Presidential Candidate, His Excellency,

Atiku Abubakar for following due process of the law in his quest to retrieve the Presidential Mandate freely given to him at the February 25, 2023 Presidential election.

“The BoT is confident in the capacity and courage of the Supreme Court to ultimately and decisively right the wrongs and correct the manifest errors contained in the Judgment of the PEPC in the interest of the unity, stability and corporate existence of our Country.

“The BoT expressed serious concerns over the excruciating hardship, worsening insecurity and general sense of apprehension and despondency across the country occasioned by the hasty implementation of ill-planned policies of the overtly insensitive APC administration.

“The BoT is seriously worried over the continued fall in the value of the Naira arising from the ill-implemented policies of the APC with attendant devastating negative effect on the economy resulting in agonizing high costs and unbearable pressure on families.

“The BoT laments that the APC is pushing Nigerians to the wall and worry that the level of poverty and anger in the polity over the suppressive rule of the APC is capable of snowballing into a serious crisis if not urgently addressed.

“The BoT observed that nation is currently in a precarious situation under the APC and Nigerians look unto the PDP for solution and direction at this time.

“The BoT assures Nigerians that despite the challenges, the PDP remains united, stronger and more determined to continue to lead the charge to rescue our democracy and return our nation to the path of credible elections, Rule of Law, national cohesion and economic prosperity.”

