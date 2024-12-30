We’re condemned to shopping for strikers during mid-season, 3SC’s Ogunbote says

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) say they are condemned to shopping for at least one striker during the competition’s mid-season period.

By Olatunde Ajayi

Gbenga Ogunbote, the club’s Head Coach, told newsmen they still have issues in their attacking department in spite of sitting in third place after 19 matches in the 38-match competition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 3SC have 33 points from 10 wins, three draws and five losses, with 18 goals scored and 13 conceded.

On Sunday at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan, they beat visiting Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin 1-0 in a match day 19 fixture to end the league’s first round.

Substitute Mustapha Adams’ brilliant free-kick was deflected into goal in the fifth minute of first half added time to give the hosts the game’s full points.

While reflecting on the victory, Ogunbote said they had only one injured attacker available as at then.

“The only 3SC player in the attack line while Samuel Ayanrinde was away on national assignment has been playing with injuries.

“So, we have managed the team to this mid-season, and we still have issues in the attack.

“But we are doing our best to see if we can make a possible recruitment.

“We are condemned to looking for centre-forward players, and we are trying to get two or three very soon,” he said.

Speaking on Sunday’s game, Ogunbote admitted that Kwara United were dominant in the second half of the match.

“But that was because we were out to protect the only goal scored in the first half to get all maximum three points.

“To us, the game is another derby and one should always expect this kind of tense game.

“Both sides had their careless moments. We were also lucky on two occasions.

“But, with no disrespect to any team, they proved to be another good side,” the coach said.

Also speaking on the match, Tunde Sanni, the Head Coach of Kwara United, said the goal conceded by his team was from a deflection which could beat any player.

He however noted that his team could still be referred to as “a work in progress” team.

“We will however work hard to get all maximum three points when 3SC are in Ilorin for the opening match of the league’s second stanza,” Sanni said.

He nonetheless commended the management of NPFL for its proper handling of the league.

“The away wins recorded in the first round of the league are a testament that there have been improvements in the league,” the coach said.(NAN)



