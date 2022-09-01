We’re committed to tests, treatment for people living with HIV/AIDS—UNAIDS

By Ikenna Osuoha

The UN Joint Action Against HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) has assured of its commitment to ensure that people living with HIV/AIDS can live a normal life HIV/AIDS through access to tests and treatments.

Dr Leo Zekeng, Country Director, UNAIDS said on Wednesday in Abuja at an advocacy meeting to launch availability of CD4 test machines and reagents at healthcare facilities in Abuja.

Zekeng affirmed the commitment of UN to support in the prevention and treatment of HIV/AIDS.

“Nobody should be dying if HIV/AIDS in 2022, we have all the tools, all the equipment to make sure that they can live a normal life.

“UNAIDS will do everything possible to support Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN) to ensure that everybody benefits from this project,” he said.

The Country Director, who reiterated the commitment of the UN to achieving HIV/AIDS free world, said that it would continue to save people from dying of Advanced HIV Disease (AHD).

He commended NEPWHAN the leaders for their purposeful leadership by making sure that their members are placed on treatment.

Mr Abdulkadir Ibrahim, National Coordinator (NEPWHAN), expressed the commitment of the Network to treatment and protection of persons living with HIV/AIDS.

Ibrahim called for intensive advocacy on the need to address not only the challenges of the NEPWAN community but the inequalities they suffer in the society.

He said that they would continue to collaborate with relevant agencies and governments to make testing facilities and drugs available to persons living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria.

Dr Gambo Aliyu, Director-General, National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) pledged the commitment of the agency to the fight against HIV/AIDS in Nigeria.

Aliyu, represented by Dr Babayemi Olakunde, a Public Health Specialist at NACA, said the agency would not relent in providing supportive interventions to NEPWAN.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project is a four-month programme aimed at preventing persons living with HIV/AIDS from dying by providing access to tests and treatment. (NAN)

