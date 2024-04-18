We’re committed to promoting Aminu Kano legacies—Yusuf 

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State says his administration would continue to keep the legacies of late Malam Aminu Kano by impacting positively on the lives of the people.

Yusuf spoke in Kano on Wednesday night during a symposium to mark the 41st anniversary of Malam Aminu Kano’s death.

He as represented at the event, 22nd in the series, by the Commissioner for Information, Baba Dantiye,

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Aminu Kano was born on Aug. 9, 1920 and died on April 17, 1983. He was a famous teacher and politician, who founded the People’s Redemption Party.

Yusuf described the Aminu Kano as a nationalist and activist who fought to the uplift and uphold the fundamental rights of common people.

He said Aminu Kano left a legacy of social justice, equality, sincerity of purpose, good governance, and desire that every child should be educated.

Yusuf said his administration was following that footstep by prioritising education as demonstrated in the huge allocation to the sector in the 2024 budget.

He said his administration was also providing foreign scholarships to Kano State indigenes.

Yusuf expressed his government’s readiness to embrace ideas, advice, and recommendations that would enhance the well-being of the people of the state.

He commended the Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Studies, Bayero University, for the annual symposium.

Among the speakers during the occasion were the Vice-Chancellor Bayero University, Prof. Sagir Abbas, representative of the Emir of Kano, Wakilin Arewa, Alhaji Faruk Yola.

Prof. Williams Fawole, Sen. Shehu Sani, and Dr Abubakar Umar led discussion on the topic “Democracy or ‘Courtocracy’: The Travail of Nigeria’s Electoral Process in the Fourth Republic.” (NAN)

By Aminu Garko