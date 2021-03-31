The Vice-Chancellor, Bells University of Technology, Ota, Ogun, Prof. Jeremiah Ojediran, has expressed the institution’s committed to providing enabling environment for students to thrive.

Ojediran, while speaking at a news conference, heralding the university’s 12th convocation ceremony on Wednesday in Ota, also said the management would build a world-class university that would complete with its peers anywhere in the world.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 925 students at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels, will be participating at the convocation ceremony, scheduled for April 10.

The vice-chancellor said that the institution was focusing on collaboration with notable institutions around the world, such as Seed Lab in United States of America, African Academy Management, Covenant University, Ota and Labingate, among others, to aid research equipment and add value to the students

.

He said that a quality assurance unit had been established to work hand-in-hand with other relevant units within the institution to make its products stand out in the employment market.

Ojediran further said that the unit had been working towards generating and encouraging sense of ownership among members of staff and students to serve as motivation for them to align with institutional goals.

He said said that five programmes were accredited by National Universities Commission (NUC) and other relevant professional bodies in the course of the year.

The courses, according to him, include Civil Engineering, Architecture, Building Technology, Urban and Regional Planning as well as Accounting.

The vice-chancellor said that during the period of COVID-19 lockdown, the university deployed several platforms to keep the students occupied with their academics while at home and sustain the academic calendar.

“The institution provided first class e-learning platforms for the students where effective learning process was carried out to complete the 2019/2020 academic session.

“In addition, the university adopted virtual mode of engagement for students and staff members due to COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Ojediran said that some students and staff members also won numerous awards and grants during period of the pandemic.

He reiterated the institution’s commitment to re-engineering and revitalising its academic programmes and physical development.

According to him, the university’s visibility and impacts will also be increased not only within Ota industrial area, but also nationally and internationally. (NAN)

