We’re committed to completing ongoing projects – NSC boss

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Mr Emmanuel Jime, said the present management would ensure the completion of projects started by his predecessor, Hassan Bello.

He listed the projects as the Inland Dry Ports (IDPs), Vehicle Areas,(VTAs) Border Information Centres (BICs) and others.

Jime said this in a statement signed by Mrs Rakiya Zubairu, Head, Public Relations, NSC, on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to the statement, Bello made the remark at the recently concluded Federal Ministry of Transportation 2020 Ministerial Retreat held in Lagos.

The NSC boss, who presented the report of the activities of the council from 2019 to 2020, said it had ensured effective regulation at the nation’s ports.

“I commend the Federal Ministry of Transportation for the retreat which provided a unique opportunity for the maritime agencies and top officials of the Ministry of Transportation to cross-fertilise ideas on projects.

“This cross fertilisation of project ideas will be for the elevation of the maritime sector in Nigeria,” he said.

He assured that NSC would not relent in its effort at ensuring seamless transactions at the ports.

Other agencies present at the retreat were the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and top officials of the Federal Ministry of Transportation. (NAN)

