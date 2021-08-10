We’re committed to completing ongoing projects – NSC boss

August 10, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Executive Secretary, Shippers’ Council (), Mr Emmanuel Jime, said the present management would ensure the completion of projects started by his predecessor, Hassan Bello.

He listed the projects as the Inland Dry Ports (IDPs), Areas,(VTAs) Border Information Centres (BICs) and .

Jime said this in a statement signed by Mrs Rakiya Zubairu, Head, Relations, , on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to the statement, Bello made the remark at the recently concluded Federal Ministry of Transportation 2020 Ministerial held in Lagos.

The boss, who presented the report of the of the council from 2019 to 2020, said had ensured effective regulation at the nation’s ports.

“I commend the Federal Ministry of Transportation for the which provided a unique opportunity for the maritime agencies and top officials of the Ministry of Transportation to cross-fertilise ideas on projects.

“This cross fertilisation of project ideas will be for the elevation of the maritime sector in Nigeria,” he said.

He assured NSC would relent in effort at ensuring seamless transactions at the ports.

Other agencies present at the were the Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Ports Authority (NPA) and top officials of the Federal Ministry of Transportation. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,