Wephco signs property partnership deal in Abu Dhabi

Wephco Technologies, a PropTech Company has signed an insurance partnership with Abu Dhabi conglomerate.

According to a statement signed by Harvey Nwachukwu Founder/CEO Wephco Tech Nigeria, the signing of the partnership deal took place in Abu Dhabi.

The said agreement entails the authorization of sales, buying and investment in properties by both companies, paving room for a bilateral relation between Abu dhabi and Nigeria in Real Estate.

Nour El Houda, the Sales Manager, ALDAR Properties and Company Incorporated and Registered in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi (Principal) which specializes in Business Development as well as buying and selling of properties hailed the tremendous opportunities and securities that will be embarked as the drive towards this partnership.

The sales manager went further to express love and gratitude to Nigerians, insisting that their lives will be blessed as a result of this deal.

Wephco Technologies is a ProTech Company evolving into Real Estate, Consultant, Hospitality with Exclusive Offers.

The statement urged those who wish to know more about this to visit the Company Website. www.wephco.com or email: [email protected].

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

