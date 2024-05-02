Wema Bank marks 79th anniversary

Wema Bank, the pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, on Thursday announced a joint celebration, marking its 79th anniversary and ALAT’s seventh year celebration.

Its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Wema Bank, Mr Moruf Oseni, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

Oseni said the significant celebration commemorated nearly eight decades of service and innovation in the Nigerian banking sector and the bank’s seven years of digital excellence with ALAT.

He said that since inception in 1945, Wema Bank had been at the forefront of financial innovation, constantly adapting to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

According to Oseni, the bank’s evolution from being Nigeria’s oldest indigenous bank to being at the forefront of innovation, pioneering Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, has been a true story of resilience and transformation.

“At 79, Wema Bank stand stronger than ever, and this achievement would not have been possible without the support of our customers and employees.

“We thank them for believing in the Wema vision, for entrusting their financial security to us, and for allowing us to contribute to their personal and professional aspirations.

“Their faith in us is deeply cherished, and we are honored to serve them.

“As we mark our 79th year today, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering lives through innovation, and exceeding our customers expectations with unparalleled banking experiences tailored to their needs.

“Our pledge is to stand by our customers through every stage of life, offering enabling platforms to accelerate their growth and propel them to extraordinary heights,” he said.

He said that the bank’s 79 years had been remarkable and it anticipated more inspiring decades of progress with the support of customers and employees towards setting new standards in financial services to redefine the future.

“As part of the anniversary celebrations, Wema Bank and ALAT are rolling out a series of customer-focused activities designed to reward loyalty and enhance the customer experience.

‘Throughout the anniversary month, customers will enjoy various promotions, including discounts on transactions, cash prizes, special loan offers and much more.

“This anniversary is more than a celebration; it’s a reaffirmation of Wema Bank’s resilience and ongoing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction in a competitive industry.

“Both Wema Bank and ALAT are poised for further growth, with strategic initiatives designed to enhance customer-centric services and expand the reach and capability of digital banking solutions,” he said. (NAN)

By Grace Alegba