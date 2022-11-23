We’ll work to ensure Nigeria remains safe – COAS

By Sani Idris

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, has vowed that the Nigerian Army would ensure that the nation remained safe and

stable.

Yahaya said this on Wednesday at the 2022 Annual Infantry Leadership Lecture Series held at the Infantry Corps Centre (ICC), Jaji Military Cantonment.

The theme of the lecture is “Enhancing the Combat Efficiency of the Infantry Corps in Contemporary Joint Environment”.

Yahaya said that the numerous operational successes of the army were to ensure peace, stability and development in the country.

He pledged to enhance the morale of personnel, saying skilled manpower and equipment alone were not sufficient to ensure operational successes.

“It is upon this realization that I accorded high priority to the welfare of troops with a view to enhancing their morale.

“I have ensured enhanced emoluments for troops and constructed additional accommodation in many army barracks and cantonments across the country, including the Jaji Military cantonment,” he said.

The COAS also said that to improve operational capabilities, various

modern equipment and sophisticated weapon platforms were procured and introduced to the service.

“Various types of Armoured Fighting Vehicles, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles were acquired and training of personnel on such combat equipment both locally and internationally have been a catalyst to our operational successes,” he said.

Yahaya disclosed that significant efforts had been made to ensure that soldiers who overstayed in the various theatres of operation were duly rotated.

“Following the rotation plan, it is worthy to note that over 4,500 overstayed personnel in Joint Task Force Northeast Operation Hadin Kai were rotated.

“It is my drive to ensure that the issue of overstayed personnel in the various theatres of operation are overcome not later than second quarter of 2023.

“Accordingly, plans are on to build the manpower capacity of our units and formations to enable them conveniently rotate their personnel seamlessly,” he said.

He enjoined all Nigerian Army personnel to remain apolitical and stay away from all

activities that would portray the service in bad light as the 2023 general elections approaches.

The COAS also enjoined then to remain vigilant and professional in their conducts, as well as accelerate the actualization of his vision for the Nigerian Army.

Earlier, the Commander Infantry Corps, Maj.-Gen. Victor Ezugwu, said the annual Infantry Leadership lecture was a capacity building, mentorship and leadership event.

He said it was for exchange of strategic and operational ideas among the veterans, retired and serving infantry officers and soldiers.

Ezugwu said that the main objective was to cross breed and brainstorm on the ways, means and ends of enhancing the operational efficacy and professional capability of the Infantry Corps.

He said that over the years, the lecture series had remained “a source of inspiration and guidance to present and future warriors”.

“The transformation that took place in the Infantry Corps has impacted greatly on all spectrum of the processional military training and education of both Infantry officers and soldiers,” Ezugwu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was accompanied by commissioning of projects within the Jaji Military Cantonment, fire power demonstration and inspection of various military innovations.

NAN also reports that the event had in attendance Maj.-Gen. Sani Sami (Rtd), the Emir of Zuru, past Chiefs of Army Staff, General Officers Commanding and many other Infantry Generals.(NAN)

