We’ll work closer with Ukraine, Buhari pledges

Nigeria will partner further with Ukraine to the benefit of both countries, President Muhammadu Buhari has assured.

The President spoke at State House, Abuja, Tuesday, while receiving in farewell audience the outgoing Ambassador of Ukraine, His Excellency Dr. Valeril Aleksandruk, who had spent over four years in Nigeria.

Ukraine currently collaborates with Nigeria in the areas of education, military cooperation, space exploration, and many others.

The outgoing Ambassador said: “There are almost 5,000 Nigerians currently studying in Ukraine. And the number increases every year. Education is a great investment for the future.”

Dr. Aleksandruk added that his country also supplies Nigeria military hardware and ammunition, particularly to fight insurgency, and also informed that two agreements have been signed by the countries on space exploration.

“We are ready for new level in bilateral relations,” the Ambassador submitted.

President Buhari wished him well in further assignments his country would give him.