Well-wishers eulogize late NECA DG, Olawale

Professional colleagues, friends and wellwishers have continued to eulogize the late Director-General, Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Dr Timothy Olawale, describing him as hard-working, humble, team player and God fearing.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among those who paid tributes to Olawale during a commendation service in his honour on Thursday in Lagos were Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Represented by Director-General, Lagos State Pensions Commission, Mr Babalola Obilana, the governor described Olawale’s death as most shocking, because it happened while he was in active service.



Sanwo-Olu, however, too solace in the fact that Olawale lived a fulfilled life worth celebrating.

“On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I offer our sincere condolences to the family he left behind, especially his wife and children and members of the NECA family, which he served as DG until his death.

“His contributions to the growth of the association will remain indelible; his passion was not only for the job, but the welfare of workers.



“His contributions will be greatly missed and I hope his legacies will continue to stand in the pursuit of progress, “Sanwo-Olu said.

In his remark, the President of NECA, Mr Taiwo Adeniyi, described the late Olawale as a bridge builder, seasoned administrator, and industrial relations expert.

Adeniyi said that Olawale’s immense contributions to national development could not be easily forgotten.



“No one worked harder than Tim: I mean, he was all over the place; he knew every aspect of his job which is not a surprise since he joined NECA in 2011.

“He worked his way to become the Director-General in January 2019; he left a mark in all of us; things will never be the same,” he said.



Born on July 19, 1965, Olawale was a consummate human resource management practitioner and accomplished labour and industrial relations professional.

He joined NECA in 2011 as Director, Membership Service and became the Director-General General, NECA up until his death.



He would be buried on Oct. 23 at his home town in Ogbomoso, Oyo State. (NAN)

